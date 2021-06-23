Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Discrimination in Tanzania’s Schools Ruining Girls’ Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2017 Marco Tibasima for Human Rights Watch Tanzania’s first woman president, Samia Suluhu, took office in March 2021. Her administration has the opportunity to call on education authorities to end the exclusion of pregnant and married girls from public schools. She should urge them to adopt a clear human rights-compliant continuation policy that would allow pregnant and married girls to continue with formal education by remaining in school so they can succeed in their studies. Last week, President Suluhu urged parents and communities to protect the rights of children.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


