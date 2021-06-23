Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges Russian and Belarusian authorities to end practice of forced confessions by journalists

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsA month after Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich’s spectacular arrest and his three subsequent forced public confessions of guilt, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the return of forced confessions in Eastern Europe and urges the authorities to put an immediate end to this practice.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Robot farmers could improve jobs and help fight climate change – if they're developed responsibly
~ Bridging visas for three months granted to Tamil family
~ Mixed martial arts and the danger of extreme weight cutting
~ Why we dispute 'Dunbar's number' – the claim humans can only maintain 150 friendships
~ Will the pandemic experience help us address climate change? – Viewpoint
~ I have city kids make comic books to create a buzz about mosquitoes and ecology
~ How Vladimir Putin uses natural gas to exert Russian influence and punish his enemies
~ Biden's goal to permanently boost support for families echoes a failed Nixon proposal from 50 years ago – will it take off this time?
~ Transgender medicine – what care looks like, who seeks it out and what's still unknown: 3 essential reads
~ The FDA’s weak drug manufacturing oversight is a potentially deadly problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter