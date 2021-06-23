Robot farmers could improve jobs and help fight climate change – if they're developed responsibly
By David Rose, Elizabeth Creak Associate Professor of Agricultural Innovation and Extension, University of Reading
Marc Hanheide, Professor of Intelligent Robotics and Interactive Systems, University of Lincoln
Simon Pearson, Professor of Agri-Food Technology, University of Lincoln
Autonomous robots hold great promise for the agricultural sector, but it's vital that the public gets a say in their creation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021