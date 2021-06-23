Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we dispute 'Dunbar's number' – the claim humans can only maintain 150 friendships

By Johan Lind, Associate Professor in Ethology, Stockholm University
Patrik Lindenfors, Researcher, Zoological Ecology, Stockholm University
Many of us are aware of the claim that humans can maintain no more than 150 friendships. That figure is called “Dunbar’s number” after the evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar, who first introduced the idea three decades ago. Dunbar claimed that the number of neurons in the neurocortex would limit an organism’s capacity to process social information. This would in turn limit the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


