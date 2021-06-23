Tolerance.ca
I have city kids make comic books to create a buzz about mosquitoes and ecology

By Katherine Richardson Bruna, Professor, Sociocultural Studies of Education, Iowa State University
If humans and mosquitoes had a battle at the end of the world, who would win? That’s the question I pose to 30 young kids each summer during a two-week camp called “Mosquitoes & Me” in Des Moines, Iowa.

I am an educational anthropologist who studies the cultural dynamics of science education. Along with my colleagues Lyric Bartholomay


