The FDA’s weak drug manufacturing oversight is a potentially deadly problem
By Adrian V. Hernandez, Associate Professor of Comparative Effectiveness and Outcomes Research, University of Connecticut
C. Michael White, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut
COVID-19 has exacerbated a backlog of domestic and foreign drug manufacturing inspections that the FDA is still too short-staffed to adequately deal with.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021