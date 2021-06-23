Tolerance.ca
Flawed data led to findings of a connection between time spent on devices and mental health problems – new research

By Craig J.R. Sewall, Postdoctoral Scholar of Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Pittsburgh
You're probably wrong about how much time you spend on your devices, and that has big implications for the link between device use and mental health.


