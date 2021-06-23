Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: RSF deplores the suffocation to death of Apple Daily, one of the last major Chinese-language media critical of the Beijing regime

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the shutdown, announced on Wednesday, June 23rd, of Apple Daily, one of the last major Chinese-language media critical of the Beijing regime, which follows the freezing of its financial assets imposed by the Hong Kong government.Hong Kong Next Digital media group’s board of directors announced on Wednesday 23rd June, 2021 that Apple Daily will


© Reporters without borders -


