Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marmara Sea covered by “sea snot”, with possible dangers to environment

By Doga Celik
Share this article
"Sea snot", a colloquial term for "marine mucilage" may cause biodiversity loss. It is triggered by global warming, waste pollution and rising water temperatures.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ What is Indonesia's US$125 billion arms procurement budget plan about and what does it need to do?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sussan Ley and Terri Butler on the Great Barrier Reef being 'in danger'
~ Fighting continues in Afghanistan
~ Fighting continues in Afghanistan
~ Pro-democracy Hongkongers vow to resist on the anniversary of anti-China extradition protests
~ Washington set to give up “Endless War”
~ Biden-Putin, a Yalta II rather than a new Berlin, by Thierry Meyssan
~ If Amazon buys Morrisons, it could be a win for consumers and a major threat to other supermarkets
~ If Amazon buys Morrisons, it should be a win for consumers and a major threat to other supermarkets
~ Fighting continues in Afghanistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter