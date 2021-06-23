Tolerance.ca
If Amazon buys Morrisons, it should be a win for consumers and a major threat to other supermarkets

By Michael Benson, Principal Lecturer in Finance, Accounting and Business Systems, Sheffield Hallam University
James Cawthorne, Associate Lecturer, Finance, Accounting and Business Systems, Sheffield Hallam University
Thanks to a bid from a private equity firm backed by former Tesco boss Terry Leahy, the UK's fourth largest supermarket chain is in play.


