Fighting continues in Afghanistan

Fighting continues to rage across Afghanistan where security forces reversed some of the recent advances by the Taliban. Plus, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to Europe Wednesday. His first stop: Berlin. And, what needs to be done to prepare for the next pandemic?


© Voice of America -


