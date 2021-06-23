Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why New Zealand is more vulnerable to a new COVID-19 outbreak than ever before

By Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, University of Canterbury
Lesley Gray, Senior Lecturer, University of Otago
Malcolm Campbell, Associate Professor in Health and Medical Geography; Deputy Director GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
New Zealand's capital is on high alert after an Australian visitor tested positive on their return home. With less than 10% vaccinated, New Zealanders remain vulnerable to new outbreaks.


