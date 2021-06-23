Tolerance.ca
What is COVAX-19, the most advanced of Australia's remaining local COVID vaccine candidates?

By Paul Griffin, Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, The University of Queensland
Australia’s current crop of COVID-19 vaccines consists of a shot by American biotechnology company Pfizer, which we import, and the vaccine by British-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca, the bulk of which we manufacture onshore in Melbourne under license.

We don’t currently have a locally-made COVID vaccine at our disposal, though this week the Victorian government announced funding for a Pfizer-style mRNA vaccine…


