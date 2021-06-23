A lone tree makes it easier for birds and bees to navigate farmland, like a stepping stone between habitats
By Carla Archibald, Research Fellow, Conservation Science, Deakin University
Eduardo van den Berg, Federal University of Lavras
Jonathan Rhodes, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Enabling wildlife to journey across farmlands not only benefits conservation, but also people. It means bees can improve crop pollination, and seed-dispersing birds can help restore ecosystems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 22, 2021