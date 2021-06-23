Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pro-democracy Hongkongers vow to resist on the anniversary of anti-China extradition protests

By Oiwan Lam
Overseas Hongkongers rallied in 52 cities around the world advocate for the city's liberation while for those who choose to stay vow that they will continue to resist on June 12 2021.


