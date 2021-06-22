Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Antarctic Treaty is turning 60 years old. In a changed world, is it still fit for purpose?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
Share this article
Complex questions over environmental protection and resource extraction require the signatories to give the future of the treaty much more serious attention.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australians are not aware news outlets are in financial trouble: new report
~ Amid a labour shortage, here's how businesses could hire more refugees — and gain a strategic advantage
~ EU Should Hold Firm against the Kremlin’s 'Flywheel of Repression'
~ Malaysia Should Legally Recognize Transgender People
~ How race, sex and class combine to affect school results
~ What is the religious exemption to Title IX and what's at stake in LGBTQ students' legal challenge
~ Global herd immunity remains out of reach because of inequitable vaccine distribution – 99% of people in poor countries are unvaccinated
~ Online learning has changed the way students work — we need to change definitions of ‘cheating’ too
~ How a virtual placenta could help with early detection of at-risk babies
~ Anticipatory nostalgia: how wedding videographers craft memories before they're even over
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter