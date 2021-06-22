Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Hold Firm against the Kremlin’s 'Flywheel of Repression'

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at a news conference unveiling a report on proposals for the EU stance on Russia. Brussels, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. © 2021 Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP EU-Russia relations will be on the agenda of the European Council, which defines the European Union’s political priorities, when it meets on 24-25 June. It’s an important time for the EU to call out the Kremlin for human rights violations committed in Russia. As the EU implements its “principled pragmatism” approach to its affairs with Russia, it should stay true to its human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Malaysia Should Legally Recognize Transgender People
~ How race, sex and class combine to affect school results
~ What is the religious exemption to Title IX and what's at stake in LGBTQ students' legal challenge
~ Global herd immunity remains out of reach because of inequitable vaccine distribution – 99% of people in poor countries are unvaccinated
~ Online learning has changed the way students work — we need to change definitions of ‘cheating’ too
~ How a virtual placenta could help with early detection of at-risk babies
~ Anticipatory nostalgia: how wedding videographers craft memories before they're even over
~ COVID-19 revealed flaws in Australia's food supply. It also gives us a chance to fix them
~ Smart street furniture in Australia: a public service or surveillance and advertising tool?
~ To find out how galaxies grow, we're zooming in on the night sky and capturing cosmic explosions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter