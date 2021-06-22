Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 revealed flaws in Australia's food supply. It also gives us a chance to fix them

By Penny Farrell, Research Fellow and Lecturer, University of Sydney
Anne Marie Thow, Associate Professor in Public Policy and Health, University of Sydney
Helen Trevena, Adjunct lecturer, University of Sydney
Sinead Boylan, Research Associate, University of Sydney
Tara Boelsen-Robinson, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Share this article
Since COVID hit, many Australians have seen first-hand what shocks to the food system can do.

Uncertainty around panic-buing, food supply and pricing have thrown our national food system into the spotlight. And it was already under extreme pressure from climate change and prolonged drought.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How race, sex and class combine to affect school results
~ What is the religious exemption to Title IX and what's at stake in LGBTQ students' legal challenge
~ Global herd immunity remains out of reach because of inequitable vaccine distribution – 99% of people in poor countries are unvaccinated
~ Online learning has changed the way students work — we need to change definitions of ‘cheating’ too
~ How a virtual placenta could help with early detection of at-risk babies
~ Anticipatory nostalgia: how wedding videographers craft memories before they're even over
~ Smart street furniture in Australia: a public service or surveillance and advertising tool?
~ To find out how galaxies grow, we're zooming in on the night sky and capturing cosmic explosions
~ Here's an approach to mentoring that can help close the leadership gender gap
~ We shouldn't blame young people for 'jumping the queue' to get a COVID vaccine. They could be doing us a favour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter