COVID-19 revealed flaws in Australia's food supply. It also gives us a chance to fix them
By Penny Farrell, Research Fellow and Lecturer, University of Sydney
Anne Marie Thow, Associate Professor in Public Policy and Health, University of Sydney
Helen Trevena, Adjunct lecturer, University of Sydney
Sinead Boylan, Research Associate, University of Sydney
Tara Boelsen-Robinson, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Since COVID hit, many Australians have seen first-hand what shocks to the food system can do.
Uncertainty around panic-buing, food supply and pricing have thrown our national food system into the spotlight. And it was already under extreme pressure from climate change and prolonged drought.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 22, 2021