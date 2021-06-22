To find out how galaxies grow, we're zooming in on the night sky and capturing cosmic explosions
By Rebecca Allen, Coordinator Swinburne Astronomy Online | Program Lead of Microgravity Experimentation, Space Technology and Industry Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
Sara Webb, PhD candidate in Astrophysics, Swinburne University of Technology
More than 60 images capturing huge expanses of sky are sent to us from Chile. Within them we can see thousands of bright spots. What do we find when we look closer?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 22, 2021