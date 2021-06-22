Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#NiUnaMenos six years on: triumphs and new demands of Argentina's feminist movement

By Emma Dewick
Share this article
Since the first protest in 2015 under the Ni Una Menos slogan, more than 200 feminist organisations have achieved major successes and put forward a new set of demands.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How race, sex and class combine to affect school results
~ What is the religious exemption to Title IX and what's at stake in LGBTQ students' legal challenge
~ Global herd immunity remains out of reach because of inequitable vaccine distribution – 99% of people in poor countries are unvaccinated
~ Online learning has changed the way students work — we need to change definitions of ‘cheating’ too
~ How a virtual placenta could help with early detection of at-risk babies
~ Anticipatory nostalgia: how wedding videographers craft memories before they're even over
~ COVID-19 revealed flaws in Australia's food supply. It also gives us a chance to fix them
~ Smart street furniture in Australia: a public service or surveillance and advertising tool?
~ To find out how galaxies grow, we're zooming in on the night sky and capturing cosmic explosions
~ Here's an approach to mentoring that can help close the leadership gender gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter