Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied why South Africans vote the way they do. This is what we found

By Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Yolanda Sadie, Emeritus professor in Politics, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
South Africans are set to go to the polls on 27 October 2021 for the country’s sixth municipal elections since the advent of democracy in 1994. The right of all adult South Africans to vote was hard won after a long struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Voting is a cornerstone of democracy: a chance for people to elect their preferred representatives.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the private sector is shaping the future of Lake Chad and the Congo Basin
~ Blunting the impact of poor social conditions in South Africa will have big health benefits
~ How 'colonialism by paper cuts' has undermined Indigenous pandemic leadership
~ Justice facility dogs: The quiet, skilled heroes helping child victims
~ Spacs: why investors fell in love with these stock market vehicles – and how the bubble burst
~ Campus free speech: Does it extend to what students say online?
~ 5 ways international students can harness emotional intelligence to deal with COVID-19 stress
~ How engineered bacteria could clean up oilsands pollution and mining waste
~ If Amazon buys Morrisons, it'll be a win for consumers and a major threat to other supermarkets
~ COVID lab-leak theory: 'rare' genetic sequence doesn't mean the virus was engineered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter