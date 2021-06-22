How 'colonialism by paper cuts' has undermined Indigenous pandemic leadership
By Jocelyn Stacey, Assistant Professor, Law, University of British Columbia
Crystal Verhaeghe, Researcher
Emma Feltes, PhD Candidate, Anthropology, University of British Columbia
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) in British Columbia immediately began preparations for emergency response.
As part of its rapid response, TNG secured contracts with wholesale distributors for food and cleaning supplies to be distributed by staff to community members. This direct delivery reduced community risk of exposure by avoiding having multiple families travel into urban centres, ensured food security for self-isolating households and provided support for those who lost…
