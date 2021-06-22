Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Justice facility dogs: The quiet, skilled heroes helping child victims

By Kendra Coulter, Chair of the Department of Labour Studies; Fellow of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics, Brock University
When you’re a victim of crime, especially interpersonal abuse, sharing the truth about what happened is often terrifying. Imagine how much more difficult it is for children.

But today, in many communities, child victims and witnesses are being supported by a quiet, talented and empathetic group of workers — dogs. Justice facility dogs, to be precise.

The idea of enlisting dogs’ distinct skills and abilities is reflected in different kinds of canine care work. Specialized service…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


