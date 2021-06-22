Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Campus free speech: Does it extend to what students say online?

By Dino Sossi, Instructional Assistant, University of Toronto
Professors fiercely champion free speech. Many believe that unfiltered, even offensive, expression is fundamental to post-secondary academic life. But what about their students? Should student social media posts be punishable, even if they are made off-campus?

This emerging issue in the perpetual battle over free expression speaks to the perils of ever-present devices, ubiquitous wifi and instantaneous communication. Given…


© The Conversation -


