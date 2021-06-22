Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

First Conviction for Dictatorship Crimes in Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators show photos of people killed during Brazil's dictatorship outside a police station that used to be a torture center used by the dictatorship in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 5th, 2019. © 2019 Andre Penner/AP Photo A Brazilian court has issued the first conviction of a state agent for human rights abuses committed during the dictatorship of 1964 to 1985. Yesterday a judge in São Paulo sentenced retired police officer Carlos Alberto Augusto to 2 years and 11 months in prison for the kidnapping of Edgar de Aquino Duarte. Duarte was among at least 434 people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


