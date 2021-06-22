Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Spate of Antisemitic Attacks in US During Recent Mideast Tensions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police stand guard in front of the Young Israel of Riverdale synagogue where glass windows were smashed in New York on April 25, 2021. © 2021 Lev Radin/Sipa USA/AP Images On May 18, a group waving the Palestinian flag assaulted diners seated outside a Los Angeles restaurant after reportedly asking if they were Jewish. In New York City two days later, assailants pummeled a young man wearing a skullcap on the street, a few blocks from where pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed that day. The May 2021 fighting in Israel and Palestine coincided with a…


© Human Rights Watch -


