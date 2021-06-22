Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF appeals to the UN to take immediate action concerning the freezing of Hong Kong media Apple Daily’s assets and arrest of senior staff

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) submitted an urgent appeal to the United Nations (UN) concerning the alarming raid of the headquarters of Hong Kong media outlet, Apple Daily by the police, the arrests of five senior staff and the freezing of the media outlet’s assets last Thursday. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) submitted on 22nd of June 2021, an urgent appeal to Irene Khan, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expressio


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


