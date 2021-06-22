Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The G7's vaccine pledge: donating 1 billion doses to end the pandemic is far too little – viewpoint

By Michael Jennings, Reader in International Development, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
Upwards of 60% of the world needs to be vaccinated to suppress COVID-19 – even with an extra billion doses, that target looks very far away.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ First Conviction for Dictatorship Crimes in Brazil
~ Spate of Antisemitic Attacks in US During Recent Mideast Tensions
~ RSF appeals to the UN to take immediate action concerning the freezing of Hong Kong media Apple Daily’s assets and arrest of senior staff
~ Cruella: why Disney and other studios are trying to invite sympathy for devilish characters
~ Australians fear China-US military conflict but want to stay neutral: Lowy 2021 Poll
~ What landmark Kwazulu-Natal court ruling means for land reform in South Africa
~ Senate knocks out regulation allowing ARENA to fund carbon capture and blue hydrogen
~ Rodrigo Duterte: why the ICC's investigation will not guarantee a fairer or safer Philippines
~ Afghanistan: Children Detained, Tortured for Insurgent Links
~ Guatemala: 3 Killings of LGBT People in a Week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter