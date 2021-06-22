Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What landmark Kwazulu-Natal court ruling means for land reform in South Africa

By Ben Cousins, Emeritus Professor, Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies, University of the Western Cape
In a landmark judgment a South African high court has declared that people living on customary land in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, notionally held in trust by the Ingonyama (king) of the Zulu people, are the “true and beneficial owners” of that land.

It confirms that the Ingonyama Trust Board is not the real owner of this land. It, therefore, cannot convert the customary…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


