Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Children Detained, Tortured for Insurgent Links

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2016 Human Rights Watch (New York) – The Afghan government should release children detained for alleged association with armed insurgent groups and work with the United Nations and donors to establish programs for their reintegration into society, Human Rights Watch said today. Hundreds of children are currently detained for alleged involvement with the Taliban, the extremist armed group Islamic State-Khorasan Province (also known as IS-KP), or other armed groups, and are often tortured in facilities run by government security forces. In a report prepared in advance…


© Human Rights Watch -


