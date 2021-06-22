Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: 3 Killings of LGBT People in a Week

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Andrea González © OTRANS Queens of the Night (OTRANS Reinas de la Noche) (New York) – Unidentified assailants killed two transgender women and one gay man in Guatemala in separate attacks within the span of one week, including Andrea González, the leader of a trans rights organization, Human Rights Watch said today. The Attorney General’s Office should conduct prompt, thorough, and independent investigations into these cases to bring those responsible to justice. Guatemalan civil society organizations reported that these 3 recent killings bring the total killings…


