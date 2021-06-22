Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ILO Slams Kazakhstan for Long-Standing Labor Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A worker prepares pipes to service an oil well on oil fields operated by a subsidiary of the KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC in Kyzylorda region, southern Kazakhstan on January 21, 2016. © 2016 Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters The International Labour Organization (ILO) has slammed Kazakhstan again for harassing union leaders. At the ILO’s annual conference earlier this month, Kazakhstan drew the ire of the Committee on the Application of Standards, which reviews states’ compliance with international labor rights conventions. Kazakhstan has been reprimanded by the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cruella: why Disney and other studios are trying to invite sympathy for devilish characters
~ The G7's vaccine pledge: donating 1 billion doses to end the pandemic is far too little – viewpoint
~ Australians fear China-US military conflict but want to stay neutral: Lowy 2021 Poll
~ What landmark Kwazulu-Natal court ruling means for land reform in South Africa
~ Senate knocks out regulation allowing ARENA to fund carbon capture and blue hydrogen
~ Rodrigo Duterte: why the ICC's investigation will not guarantee a fairer or safer Philippines
~ Afghanistan: Children Detained, Tortured for Insurgent Links
~ Guatemala: 3 Killings of LGBT People in a Week
~ Pseudo-hallucinations: why some people see more vivid mental images than others – test yourself here
~ How connecting with local nature helps migrants build better lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter