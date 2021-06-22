Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pseudo-hallucinations: why some people see more vivid mental images than others – test yourself here

By Reshanne Reeder, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Consider the statements below. What do they describe? A trip on psychedelics? A dream?

I felt I could reach through the screen to get to another place.

Lasers became entire fans of light sweeping around, and then it felt as if the screen began to expand.

I saw old stone buildings … like a castle … I was flying above it.

In reality, they are statements that different people reported after viewing the “Ganzflicker” on their computers – an intense full-screen, red-and-black flicker that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How connecting with local nature helps migrants build better lives
~ Flesh-eating bugs: new research shows how carrion beetles turn death into life
~ Cruella: why Disney and other studios are trying to create sympathy for the devil
~ What we can learn about risk from the COVID experience
~ US third parties can rein in the extremism of the two-party system
~ White Gen X and millennial evangelicals are losing faith in the conservative culture wars
~ The gas tax's tortured history shows how hard it is to fund new infrastructure
~ 'Upcycling' promises to turn food waste into your next meal
~ Explorer Robert Ballard's memoir finds shipwrecks and strange life forms in the ocean's darkest reaches
~ Naomi Osaka's French Open and Wimbledon withdrawals highlights athletes’ mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter