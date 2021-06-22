Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Australia's new Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, climate policy and UNESCO

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle dive into the National party spill, which resulted in Barnaby Joyce grabbing back his old leadership job, what this means for the Nationals at the election, and the climate change policy position this puts Scott Morrison in.

They also discuss the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UN: Growing international concern must translate into concrete action over China’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
~ What's Australia's first local Pfizer-style COVID vaccine? And when might it be in our arms? An mRNA expert explains
~ EU Should Make Human Rights Core in Agenda with Turkey
~ UAE: Arbitrary Targeting of Pakistani Shia Residents
~ Nicaragua: Crackdown on Critics Ahead of Election
~ Myanmar: Teenager Describes Torture, Mock Burial
~ Cambodia: Free Environmental Activists
~ Barnaby Joyce's return, and John Anderson's loss, is symbolic of a political culture gone awry
~ No Barnaby, 2050 isn't far away. Next week's intergenerational report deals with 2061
~ The Senate has voted to reject critical race theory from the national curriculum. What is it, and why does it matter?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter