Human Rights Observatory

What's Australia's first local Pfizer-style COVID vaccine? And when might it be in our arms? An mRNA expert explains

By Archa Fox, Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Australia has struggled to get enough Pfizer doses to meet Australians’ growing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Australia has been producing doses of AstraZeneca since March, but this vaccine is no longer recommended for those aged under 60 because of the small but serious…


© The Conversation -


