Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Make Human Rights Core in Agenda with Turkey

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 9, 2020. © 2020 Virginia Mayo/AP Photo European Union officials have a chance to send a clear message when they meet for an EU summit this week: the deplorable human rights situation in Turkey should have consequences for the country’s relationship with the EU. During a visit to Turkey’s capital Ankara earlier this year, EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen stated clearly: “Human rights are…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Australia's new Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, climate policy and UNESCO
~ What's Australia's first local Pfizer-style COVID vaccine? And when might it be in our arms? An mRNA expert explains
~ UAE: Arbitrary Targeting of Pakistani Shia Residents
~ Nicaragua: Crackdown on Critics Ahead of Election
~ Myanmar: Teenager Describes Torture, Mock Burial
~ Cambodia: Free Environmental Activists
~ Barnaby Joyce's return, and John Anderson's loss, is symbolic of a political culture gone awry
~ No Barnaby, 2050 isn't far away. Next week's intergenerational report deals with 2061
~ The Senate has voted to reject critical race theory from the national curriculum. What is it, and why does it matter?
~ Myths and stigma about ADHD contribute to poorer mental health for those affected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter