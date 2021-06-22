Tolerance.ca
UAE: Arbitrary Targeting of Pakistani Shia Residents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Getty Images (Beirut) – United Arab Emirates authorities have forcibly disappeared at least four Pakistani men since October 2020 and deported at least six others without explanation, apparently based solely on their religious background, Human Rights Watch said today. UAE authorities released and immediately deported the six in October and November 2020 after also subjecting them to enforced disappearance and incommunicado detention for between three weeks and five months. All 10 men are Shia Muslim residents of the UAE and most have lived and worked in the country…


