Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Crackdown on Critics Ahead of Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image National police officers beat opposition member Valeska Valle and other demonstrators taking part in a "National sit-in" protest against President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua on March 30, 2019. © 2019 Maynor Valenzuela/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The Ortega government’s intensifying campaign of violence and repression against the opposition and civil society in Nicaragua requires escalating involvement by the United Nations to address the situation, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 37-page report, “Critics Under Attack:…


© Human Rights Watch -


