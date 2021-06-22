Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Teenager Describes Torture, Mock Burial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police gather outside the Kamayut court in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s security forces have arbitrarily detained thousands of people and, according to numerous credible sources, subjected many to torture, routine beatings, and other ill-treatment since the February 1, 2021 military coup, Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar’s military and police often hold detainees in custody for extended periods, in overcrowded and unhygienic interrogation centers and prisons. Those detained are frequently kept incommunicado, unable…


© Human Rights Watch -


