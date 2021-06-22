Myths and stigma about ADHD contribute to poorer mental health for those affected
By David Coghill, Financial Markets Foundation Chair of Developmental Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Alison Poulton, Senior Lecturer, Brain Mind Centre Nepean, University of Sydney
Louise Brown, PhD candidate, Curtin University
Mark Bellgrove, Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Director of Research, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health; President Australian ADHD Professionals Association (AADPA, Monash University
Around one in 30 Australians (or 3.4% of the population) have attention-defecit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Yet it remains a poorly understood and highly stigmatised disorder.
Our new paper, which reviews the research on community attitudes about ADHD, found misconceptions are common and affect the way people with ADHD are treated and see themselves.
Stigma is an underestimated…
- Tuesday, June 22, 2021