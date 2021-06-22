Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aboriginal housing policies must be based on community needs — not what non-Indigenous people think they need

By Martin Loosemore, Professor of Construction Management, University of Technology Sydney
Campbell Drake, Senior Lecturer / Architect
John Evans, Professor, Indigenous Health Education, University of Technology Sydney
Sara Wilkinson, Professor, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
The recently announced $250 million NSW budget boost for housing for Aboriginal people, is much-needed. It's critical this well-intentioned investment does not repeat the mistakes of the past.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US pulling Patriot missiles from Middle East
~ View from The Hill: Nationals give Scott Morrison a muscle man to deal with — especially on net zero
~ New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for young people from 12 to 15, but they'll have to wait their turn
~ 'Managed retreat' from climate disasters can reinvent cities so they're better for everyone – and avoid more flooding, heat and fires
~ Private messages contribute to the spread of COVID-19 conspiracies
~ Is bringing back home economics the answer to our modern woes?
~ COVID-19: why lab-leak theory is back despite little new evidence
~ Iran election: what Ebrahim Raisi's victory will mean for his country – and the rest of the world
~ The surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice floating on the ocean – likely due to tectonic activity
~ Critical race theory sparks activism in students
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter