Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Private messages contribute to the spread of COVID-19 conspiracies

By Sam Andrey, Director of Policy & Research, Ryerson Leadership Lab, Ryerson University
Alex Rand, Research Assistant on Technology, Cybersecurity & Democracy, Ryerson University
The COVID-19 global pandemic has been accompanied by misinformation about the virus, its origins and how it spreads.

One in seven Canadians thinks there is some truth to the claim that Bill Gates is using the coronavirus to push a vaccine with a microchip capable of tracking people. Those who believe this and other COVID-19 conspiracy theories…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


