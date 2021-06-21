Tolerance.ca
Grade 12 university-bound grads: Orientation will help you in one of the biggest transitions of your lives

By Gerald Tembrevilla, Postdoctoral Fellow, The PIVOT, Faculty of Engineering, McMaster University
Andre Phillion, Associate Professor and Director, Experiential Learning Office, Faculty of Engineering, McMaster University
Melec Zeadin, Lead Educational Developer (Scholarly Teaching), McMaster University
The pandemic has made universities rethink the importance of helping students build social and mentoring connections to support student engagement and academic success.


