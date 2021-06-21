Wallets on wheels: city visitors who use e-scooters more spend more
By Abraham Leung, Transport Academic Partnership (TAP) and Transport Innovation and Research Hub (TIRH), Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Benjamin Kaufman, PhD Candidate, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Elaine Chiao Ling Yang, Lecturer in Tourism, Griffith University
Matthew Burke, Associate Professor, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
A new study shows e-scooter hire schemes increase the number of tourism destinations visitors can reach. And once at these destinations, e-scooter users spend more.
