The government linked the cost of university teaching to funding and student fees, but the numbers don't add up
By Keith A Houghton, Emeritus Professor, Australian National University
Christine Jubb, Professor of Accounting, Associate Director Centre for Transformative Innovation, Swinburne University of Technology
Nancy Bagranoff, Professor of Accounting, University of Richmond
The Job-Ready Graduates policy aims to remove 'the misalignment between the cost of teaching a degree and the revenue that a university receives to teach it'. But new research challenges its costings.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 21, 2021