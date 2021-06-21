Tolerance.ca
Unearthing Falerii Novi's secrets in the hot Italian summer: an archaeologist reports from the dig

By Emlyn Dodd, Assistant Director of Archaeology, British School at Rome; Honorary Postdoctoral Fellow, Macquarie University; Research Affiliate, Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens, Macquarie University
New technology mapped the buried ancient Roman site of Falerii Novi. Now archaeologists have started targeted excavation and soil testing to reveal details of life from more than 2,000 years ago.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


