Our research shows COVID has made Australians more conservative and care less about others
By Julie Anne Lee, Professor in Marketing, Founding Director of the Centre for Human and Cultural Values, and Director of Research at the UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia
Anat Bardi, Professor of Social/Personality Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Ella Daniel, Research assistant professor, Tel Aviv University
Maya Benish-Weisman, Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ronald Fischer, Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed so many things about our society and our lives. While some of the impacts can be seen clearly and straight away, others take more digging.
Our new research, based on surveys with Australians before and during the pandemic, suggests COVID also shifted our values. This is surprising because values in adulthood rarely change.
It is also concerning as it showed as a society, we have become less caring and less open to new ideas.
Our research…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 21, 2021