Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our research shows COVID has made Australians more conservative and care less about others

By Julie Anne Lee, Professor in Marketing, Founding Director of the Centre for Human and Cultural Values, and Director of Research at the UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia
Anat Bardi, Professor of Social/Personality Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Ella Daniel, Research assistant professor, Tel Aviv University
Maya Benish-Weisman, Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ronald Fischer, Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed so many things about our society and our lives. While some of the impacts can be seen clearly and straight away, others take more digging.

Our new research, based on surveys with Australians before and during the pandemic, suggests COVID also shifted our values. This is surprising because values in adulthood rarely change.

It is also concerning as it showed as a society, we have become less caring and less open to new ideas.

Our research


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Managed retreat' from climate disasters can reinvent cities so they're better for everyone – and avoid more flooding, heat and fires
~ Private messages contribute to the spread of COVID-19 conspiracies
~ Is bringing back home economics the answer to our modern woes?
~ COVID-19: why lab-leak theory is back despite little new evidence
~ Iran election: what Ebrahim Raisi's victory will mean for his country – and the rest of the world
~ The surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice floating on the ocean – likely due to tectonic activity
~ Critical race theory sparks activism in students
~ Grade 12 university-bound grads: Orientation will help you in one of the biggest transitions of your lives
~ Dust from exploding stars is raining down on Earth. I hunt it to learn how the elements were made
~ Wallets on wheels: city visitors who use e-scooters more spend more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter