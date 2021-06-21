Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s Planned Joint Force Threatens Rights-Abiding Transition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sudanese soldier from the Rapid Support Forces or RSF stands on his vehicle during a military-backed tribe's rally in the East Nile province, Sudan on June 22th, 2019. © 2019 Hussein Malla/AP Photo Sudan’s transitional government announced plans last week to create a new joint security force tasked with ensuring the rule of law and fighting security threats across the country. But the joint force is riddled with problems, not least of which is that some constituent forces have poor rights records. The decision, signed by the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


