Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ADHD in adults: what it's like living with the condition – and why many still struggle to get diagnosed

By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Alex Conner, Associate Professor in Biomedical Sciences, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition – which is typically when it’s diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Smartphones and contact-tracing: balancing care and surveillance
~ ‘Scambaiting’: why the vigilantes fighting online fraudsters may do more harm than good
~ Six reasons why the Tories lost the Chesham and Amersham byelection
~ 'Natural' disasters are due to societal failures – so, here's a six-point pandemic recovery plan
~ Blackfish: how captive killer whale documentary ended SeaWorld's orca breeding programme
~ Walter Scott at 250: so much more than a great historical novelist
~ 4 ways to get more Black and Latino teachers in K-12 public schools
~ This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too
~ How to consume news while maintaining your sanity
~ The dip in the US birthrate isn't a crisis, but the fall in immigration may be
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter