Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Natural' disasters are due to societal failures – so, here's a six-point pandemic recovery plan

By Ilan Kelman, Professor of Disasters and Health, UCL
Share this article
Over 3.5 million dead and counting. Long-term health problems, livelihoods destroyed and a long way yet to go. This is the age of COVID-19. Was it simply a natural disaster, part of living in a fast-paced, globalised world? Or can we identify preventable mistakes?

The key is the term “natural disaster”: it’s a misnomer. Disasters occur due to societal failures, not nature.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Smartphones and contact-tracing: balancing care and surveillance
~ ‘Scambaiting’: why the vigilantes fighting online fraudsters may do more harm than good
~ ADHD in adults: what it's like living with the condition – and why many still struggle to get diagnosed
~ Six reasons why the Tories lost the Chesham and Amersham byelection
~ Blackfish: how captive killer whale documentary ended SeaWorld's orca breeding programme
~ Walter Scott at 250: so much more than a great historical novelist
~ 4 ways to get more Black and Latino teachers in K-12 public schools
~ This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too
~ How to consume news while maintaining your sanity
~ The dip in the US birthrate isn't a crisis, but the fall in immigration may be
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter